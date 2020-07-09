|
SPIKING
Mavis Joyce of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully on Thursday 25th June 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Caroline & Steven and Peter & Jackie and a devoted nan of Luke, James, Ryan, Kerry, Katie, and Georgia and great-nan to Hannah, Leo and Zak and a much loved auntie and sister-in-law. Funeral enquiries to H. J. Paintin Ltd, Funeral Directors, 01440 703218. Donations in memory of Mavis for My WiSH Charity (Haverhill CHT), to benefit the Haverhill District Nurses, may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 9, 2020