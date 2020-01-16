|
Michael (Mick) of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday 23rd December 2019, aged 65 years. Devoted husband of Maria, loving dad of Matthew and Gavin, adored by his seven grandchildren and a dearly loved son and brother. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 31st January 2020 at 4.00pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) or Royal Papworth Hospital Charity and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
