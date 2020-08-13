|
|
SPARROW
Michael Ernest
of Wratting Road, Gt Thurlow; died peacefully at Kingfisher House, Newmarket, on Monday 27th July 2020, aged 77 years. Dear Brother of Alan and a good friend to many, he will be sadly missed. Due to current circumstances there will be a graveside service at Gt Thurlow Churchyard. Donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, CB9 9HE Tel: 01440 703218 to whom enquiries may be made regarding attending the service.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 13, 2020