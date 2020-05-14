|
DONLEY
Molly of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at home with her family around her on Saturday 2nd May. Devoted Wife of Jim, much loved Mum of Lorraine and Kenny, dearest mother-in-law of Paul, dearly loved Nan of Sammie, Katie, Ellie, and adored Granny of Essie. Private Funeral Service will take place due to the current circumstances. If wished donations in memory of Molly for, Memories Are Golden Community Hub, may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 14, 2020