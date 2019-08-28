Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Muriel WATERS

WATERS

Muriel

of Haverhill;

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 16th August 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Albert, much loved mum of Christopher & Joanne, devoted nanna and dear sister of Robert. Funeral Service at

West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 13th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 28, 2019
