H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Pamela TRINDER

Pamela TRINDER Notice
TRINDER

Pamela of Haverhill, sadly passed away on Monday 30th September 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife to Gerry, much loved mum to Lance, Paul, Kim & Jackie and a dearest nan & great-nan. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 6th November at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (to benefit the Intensive Care Unit) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
