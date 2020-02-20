Home

Pansy BRITTON

Pansy Iona formerly of Ridgewell; Retired primary school teacher for over 40 years. She was the last surviving member of a family of four. She did peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on Thursday 6th February 2020, aged 95 years, after a short illness. She was well known and respected by many and was much loved by family and friends. Funeral Service at Cambridge City Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 11am in the West Chapel. Enquiries may be made to H. J. Paintin Ltd, Funeral Directors, Tel: 01440 703218
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
