DONATI
Patricia (Pat)
of Haverhill; passed to rest peacefully at her home on Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 85 years. Devoted wife to David for 65 years, much loved mum of Janice & Stephen, dearly loved Nan of Angela & Keith, Philip and Sheryl and loving great nanny of Drey & Evie. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 20th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent to H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 14, 2019