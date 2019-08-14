Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DONATI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DONATI

Notice Condolences

Patricia DONATI Notice
DONATI

Patricia (Pat)

of Haverhill; passed to rest peacefully at her home on Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 85 years. Devoted wife to David for 65 years, much loved mum of Janice & Stephen, dearly loved Nan of Angela & Keith, Philip and Sheryl and loving great nanny of Drey & Evie. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 20th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent to H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.