of Haverhill; Passed away on Wednesday 13th May 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of Terry, much loved mum of Angela, dear mother-in-law of Steven, adored nan of Terry and Husband Matt and Niall and partner Hollie, dearest great-nan to Raife and a dear sister of Ronnie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private Funeral Service will take place due to the current situation. If wished donations in memory of Pat for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 28, 2020
