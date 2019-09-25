Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
09:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Patrick GRAY Notice
GRAY

Patrick John 'Pat'

of Haverhill; passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at The Meadows Care Home, Haverhill on Friday 13th September 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband to Pat, much loved dad and grandad. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 4th October at 9.00am. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Minster Care Management Ltd (to benefit The Meadows Care Home Comfort Fund) may be sent c/o H. J Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 25, 2019
