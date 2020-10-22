|
|
COOK
Paul Francis of Elmswell and formerly of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at home with his family beside him on Wednesday 30th September 2020, aged 55 years. Beloved husband of Shirley, dearly loved dad of Kieran and James, dearest step-dad of Martin and John and an adored grandad of Henry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Requiem Mass will take place at St Felix Church, Haverhill on Wednesday 28th October at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Due to the current restrictions attendance is limited to close family and friends. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE or can be made online via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulcookmemory
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 22, 2020