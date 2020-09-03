Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline JARVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline JARVIS

Notice Condolences

Pauline JARVIS Notice
JARVIS

Pauline Elizabeth

of Sturmer, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Wednesday 29th July 2020, aged 67 years. Loving Wife of Craig, Mother of Dean, George, Phil and Natalie, Granny Pee of Jemima, Margot, Tabitha and Mia. A Private Funeral Service has been held. Donations in her memory, if wished, may be made payable to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Please accept this as an expression of the family's sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -