|
|
JARVIS
Pauline Elizabeth
of Sturmer, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Wednesday 29th July 2020, aged 67 years. Loving Wife of Craig, Mother of Dean, George, Phil and Natalie, Granny Pee of Jemima, Margot, Tabitha and Mia. A Private Funeral Service has been held. Donations in her memory, if wished, may be made payable to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE. Please accept this as an expression of the family's sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 3, 2020