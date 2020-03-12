|
Pauline of Haverhill, passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th February 2020, aged 78 years. Devoted wife of the late Tony, much loved mum of Russell and Miranda, dear nan of Holly, Matthew, Owen, Scott and Amelia and a dear sister of Len and George. Funeral service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Wednesday 25th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 12, 2020