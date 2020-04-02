|
|
|
KING
Pauline
The family of the late Pauline wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement, and thanks to those who sent kind donations to P.S.P. in mum's memory. Special thanks are due to H. J. Paintin Funeral Directors for their efficient, dignified and extremely sensitive approach to every request, particularly in the current climate, and special thanks to June Brydon for her beautiful service. Sincere gratitude to everyone from Russell, Miranda and family.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 2, 2020