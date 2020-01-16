Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:30
Cavendish Parish Church
WELLS

Pearl Hope

of Cavendish; Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on

Thursday 2nd January 2020, aged 80 years. Devoted wife to Ted and much loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Cavendish Parish Church on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment in the Cemetery. Flowers or if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J.Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
