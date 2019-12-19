Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
SIZELAND Peggy F

of Haverhill. Died peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Monday 9th December 2019, aged 90 years. A much loved wife of Stan and loving mother of Michael who lives in Canada. A dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Much missed by her brother, sister, family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 31st December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations made payable to ACT (to benefit the Eye Clinic at Addenbrooke's Hospital) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 19, 2019
