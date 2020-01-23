|
Priory Avenue, Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home on Thursday 9th January 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved mum to Alan & Linda and Anne & Elaine, loving nan to George and Carys and a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 29th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Dementia UK may be sent care of H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 23, 2020