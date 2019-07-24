Home

CHURCHER

Peter (Pete)

Passed away peacfully in his sleep on July 17th 2019

aged 82 years.

Much loved father of Susan and Adam, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of six, brother, brother-in-law, cousin and uncle to many. He was loved very much and will be truly missed,

but now is reunited with Chris.

Service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium

on 30th July at 3.00pm.

Refershments to follow at the Rose & Crown in Haverhill.

Flowers welcome, or donations to St Nicholas Hospice c/o

Co-op Funeralcare,

7 High Street, Haverhill CB9 8AA
Published in Haverhill Echo on July 24, 2019
