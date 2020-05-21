Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Peter HALLS

Peter HALLS
HALLS

Peter Raymond of Haverhill; died peacefully at The Meadows Care Home, Haverhill on Tuesday 5th May 2020, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Jean, much loved father of Jackie & David, Karen & James and a dearly loved grandfather of Alice, Xander, Seth and Ethan. Due to the current circumstances there will be a Private Interment. If wished donations in memory of Peter for RNLI or East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 21, 2020
