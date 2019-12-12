Home

PETER JAMES

(Our Pete)

Died tragically in a road traffic accident on Sunday, 15th December 2013, aged 26 years. The time we all had was so precious,

The memories will now live on,

Of a Son we are so proud of,

We still can't believe you're gone.

The hurt and the pain are still with us,

It will never go away,

For we lost a very special Son six years ago today. You are always in our thoughts and always in our hearts.

Miss you forever and love you forever. Mum and Dad, Brother Ian and Nan

Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
