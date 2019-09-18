Home

Peter Brian formerly of Haverhill; passed away in Hunters Down Care Home, Huntingdon on Sunday 25th August 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved brother of Pansy, a much loved stepdad of Lynn and Ian and adored granddad to Oscar, Joe, Finn and Ruby. Funeral Service at Cambridge City Crematorium, West Chapel on Monday 23rd September at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Sept. 18, 2019
