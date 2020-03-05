Home

formerly of Helions Bumpstead, passed away peacefully at The Swallows Residential Home on Wednesday 19th February 2020, aged 92 years. Dearest husband of the late Margery, dearly loved dad of Mark and Claire and dear "grandad tools" of Matthew.Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on 17th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
