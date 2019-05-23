|
|
CRICK
Reta
of Haverhill. Died peacefully after a short illness at the Royal Infirmary Leicester on 13th May 2019, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, devoted mum of Susan & Stephen and David & Heather, adored nan of Claire & Simon and Joanne & Tom, loving great-nan of Florence, Harry and Oliver. Dearest sister of Pam and a much loved aunt.Funeral Service at
Haverhill Methodist Church on Tuesday 4th June at 1.30pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Action for Children may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 23, 2019