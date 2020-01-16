Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard COXALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard COXALL

Notice Condolences

Richard COXALL Notice
COXALL

Richard of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on Tuesday 31st December 2019, aged 55 years. Devoted husband of Debbie, much loved dad of Daniel, Lloyd and Megan, adored grandad of Lily and Maggie and dearest brother of Susan and Anthony. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Monday 27th January 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -