COXALL
Richard of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at St Nicholas Hospice on Tuesday 31st December 2019, aged 55 years. Devoted husband of Debbie, much loved dad of Daniel, Lloyd and Megan, adored grandad of Lily and Maggie and dearest brother of Susan and Anthony. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Monday 27th January 2020 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 16, 2020