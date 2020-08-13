Home

Rita EDWARDS

EDWARDS

Rita Margaret

sadly passed away suddenly but peacefully in West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 3rd August 2020, aged 86 years. Reunited with her late husband Harold, known as Ed. Dearly loved mum to Gillian, Joanne, John, Rachel, Alison and Paul. Beloved grandma, great-grandma, auntie, mother-in-law and friend. Private Funeral Service to take place which will be available to view live via Webcast. Please contact the family for login details. Donations if wished may be made payable to H. J. Paintin Ltd Donation A/C (which will be equally shared between St Nicholas Hospice Care, CLIC Sargent and RNLI) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
