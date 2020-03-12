|
MAJOR
Robert Oliver
(Bob) of Chalkstone Way, Haverhill; Died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday 12th February 2020, aged 79 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and all his friends. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 24th March at 1.15pm followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Flowers or if wished donations for British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 12, 2020