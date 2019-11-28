|
STONE
Roger Leonard
Died peacefully at home on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 90 years. Dearest brother of Frances and his late twin Michael and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 5th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Dementia UK or British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 28, 2019