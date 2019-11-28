Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger STONE

Notice Condolences

Roger STONE Notice
STONE

Roger Leonard

Died peacefully at home on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 90 years. Dearest brother of Frances and his late twin Michael and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 5th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Dementia UK or British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -