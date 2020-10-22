|
JACOBS
Roland Herbert formerly of Haverhill; passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday 28th September 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Gillian, much loved father of Elizabeth, dear father-in-law of Richard, devoted grandad of Grace & Henry, Thomas and Henry and a dearest brother to Mary. He will be greatly missed. Due to the current circumstances a private Funeral Service will take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 22, 2020