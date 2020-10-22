Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland JACOBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland JACOBS

Notice Condolences

Roland JACOBS Notice
JACOBS

Roland Herbert formerly of Haverhill; passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday 28th September 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Gillian, much loved father of Elizabeth, dear father-in-law of Richard, devoted grandad of Grace & Henry, Thomas and Henry and a dearest brother to Mary. He will be greatly missed. Due to the current circumstances a private Funeral Service will take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -