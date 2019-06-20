Home

of Town End Close, Haverhill and formerly of Towcester; passed away peacefully at Cleves Place Care Home on Wednesday 5th June 2019. Sadly missed father and grandad. Funeral Service at Haverhill Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.30pm followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 20, 2019
