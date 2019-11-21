|
|
BAMPTON
Ronald Joseph 'Ron'
Passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side, on Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 83. A loving husband to Sheila, dearly loved dad to Diane, Alan, Mark and Stephen. An adored grandad to Eliza, Beatrix, Vicki, Jonathan, Charlotte, Carly, Molly, Louie and Theo. A much loved great-grandad to Bryony, Finley, Ivy, Demi, Katelin and Kyan. Beloved brother to Joey and uncle to Lee and Jay. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Monday 2nd December at 1.00pm. At the family's request please do not wear black. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations may be made payable to Parkinson's UK or East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 21, 2019