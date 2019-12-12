|
BAMPTON
Ronald Joseph
Sheila and the family of the late Ron wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for Parkinson's UK and East Anglian Air Ambulance in his memory. Special thanks are due to Tony Heywood for carrying out a thoughtful and touching service for Ron. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Dec. 12, 2019