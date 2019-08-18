|
BENNETT
Ronald Albert (Ronnie)
Sadly passed away suddenly on Monday 29th July 2019, aged 88 years. Devoted husband to Brenda, loving father to Jill, Dawn and Paul, grandad and great-grandad. 'Our loss is heavens gain'. Remember Ronnie with a smile, as we will. Funeral Service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Friday 30th August at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please
but if wished donations for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Aug. 18, 2019