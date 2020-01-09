Home

Rose BRADFORD

Rose BRADFORD Notice
BRADFORD

Rose

of Wixoe; Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Ben and a dearly loved mum, nana and great-nana. Funeral service at Wixoe Parish Church on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Immediate family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to Wixoe PCC (to benefit The Church Restoration Fund) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
