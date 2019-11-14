|
|
COOTE
Sheila of Haverhill; died peacefully at her home on Saturday 26th October 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife of Maurice, dearly loved mum of Julie & Gary & Dean & Nina, much loved nan to Lianne, Alex & Milo and a loving great-nan to Theo, Luca & Esme and much loved by all her family. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 22nd November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent to H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 14, 2019