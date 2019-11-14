Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila COOTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila COOTE

Notice Condolences

Sheila COOTE Notice
COOTE

Sheila of Haverhill; died peacefully at her home on Saturday 26th October 2019, aged 77 years. Loving wife of Maurice, dearly loved mum of Julie & Gary & Dean & Nina, much loved nan to Lianne, Alex & Milo and a loving great-nan to Theo, Luca & Esme and much loved by all her family. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 22nd November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent to H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -