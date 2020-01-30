|
|
RULTEN
Simon Christopher
Of Haverhill, sadly passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday 9th January 2020, aged 39 years. Adored son of Alan and Ann, and much loved brother to Matthew and daddy to Freya, he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St. Edmunds in the Abbey Chapel on Monday 10th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Smart, casual attire to be worn for the service please, at family's request. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Simon may be made payable to 'Turning Point' (to benefit the Bury St. Edmunds branch) and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Simon's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 30, 2020