Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St. Edmunds in the Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon RULTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon RULTEN

Notice Condolences

Simon RULTEN Notice
RULTEN

Simon Christopher

Of Haverhill, sadly passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday 9th January 2020, aged 39 years. Adored son of Alan and Ann, and much loved brother to Matthew and daddy to Freya, he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St. Edmunds in the Abbey Chapel on Monday 10th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Smart, casual attire to be worn for the service please, at family's request. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Simon may be made payable to 'Turning Point' (to benefit the Bury St. Edmunds branch) and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Simon's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -