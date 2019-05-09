Home

Stanley "Brum" BURNINGHAM

Of Ashley, passed away peacefully after a short illness at West Suffolk Hospital on Saturday 4th May 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved husband to Pauline, much loved dad to Jeremy and Hayley and a doting grand dad to Amy and Lauren. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Tuesday 21st May at 11.00am. Colourful clothing please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made payable to "My Wish Foundation" (West Suffolk Hospital) and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
