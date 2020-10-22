|
FREESTONE
Stephen John of Birdbrook.
Suddenly passed away at his home on Thursday 20th August 2020, aged 51 years. Much loved son of Maureen and the late Michael, brother of Caroline and Gary, uncle to Hayley and Ben and great-uncle to Gracie-Lou. The funeral service and interment have taken place. Maureen and the family wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy, those who were able to attend the services and those who sent such beautiful flowers and kind donations for British Heart Foundation in his memory. Special thanks are due to Gillian Blackmore and Leslie Weller for all their help and support and to all at H. J. Paintin Ltd. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 22, 2020