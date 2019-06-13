|
|
MANN
Sylvia
Of Soham, passed away peacefully at Fair Haven Care Home on Tuesday 28th May 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Janet, John, Peter and the late Geoff and Andrew, mother-in-law of Mick, Jackie, Helen and Jane and a dear nanna and great-nanna, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Church, Soham on Thursday 20th June at 2.00pm followed by private burial at Soham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to Addenbrookes Charitable Trust (for the Oncology Day Unit) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Soham, Ely, Cambs, CB7 5HA. Tel: 01353 720222
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 13, 2019