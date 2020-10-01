Home

H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
of Haverhill; passed away peacefully at his home on Monday 14th September 2020, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Patricia (Pat), dearly loved dad of Tracy, Penny and Terry, and a devoted grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and all who knew him. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Tuesday 20th October at 2.00pm. Due to current restrictions the service will be attended by close family and friends only. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Dogs Trust or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 1, 2020
