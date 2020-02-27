Home

HJ Paintin Ltd
43 High Street
Linton, Cambridgeshire CB21 4HS
01223 891226

Terry of Horseheath, passed away peacefully at Arthur Rank Hospice on Monday 10th February 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Angela, much loved dad of Sean, Sarah and Matthew, dearest father-in-law of Jenny and Emma, dearly loved grandad of Ollie and Ava and a dear brother of Russell and Cicely. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation will take place followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Horseheath Parish Church on Tuesday 10th March at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
