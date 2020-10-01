Home

The family of Tim, who sadly passed away on Wednesday 19th August 2020, aged 28 years, wish to thank all those who have shown such love and support during the last few weeks. A big thank you to all those who came out to show their love and pay their respects on Wednesday 16th September. Thanks also to those who sent such kind donations for RNLI and East Anglian Air Ambulance or via GOFUNDME.COM in his memory. They are truly grateful. These acts of kindness are what gives them all the strength to carry on and for that they are eternally grateful.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 1, 2020
