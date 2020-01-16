|
|
TANTON
Toni of Steeple Bumpstead, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 53 years, after a short illness bravely borne. Most dearly loved by her partner, children, grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service at Three Counties Crematorium, High Garrett, Braintree on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to ACT (to benefit The Oncology and Day Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd.,60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 16, 2020