Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
13:30
Three Counties Crematorium
High Garrett, Braintree
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Toni TANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni TANTON

Notice Condolences

Toni TANTON Notice
TANTON

Toni of Steeple Bumpstead, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 25th December 2019, aged 53 years, after a short illness bravely borne. Most dearly loved by her partner, children, grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service at Three Counties Crematorium, High Garrett, Braintree on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations may be made payable to ACT (to benefit The Oncology and Day Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd.,60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -