|
|
|
TANTON
Toni Maria Susanne
Paul and the family of the late Toni wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such kind donations for ACT (to benefit The Oncology and Day Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital) in her memory. Special thanks are due to the staff on the Oncology Unit for their care, Reverend Claire Robertson for conducting such a comforting service and Sarah Paintin and the staff at H. J. Paintin Ltd. Please accept this as an expression of their most sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 6, 2020