H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
13:00
Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford
CB10 1RP
KING

Tony of Haverhill; Died peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 79 years. Devoted husband of Pauline, loving dad of Russell and Miranda and dear grandad of Holly, Matthew, Owen, Scott and Amelia. Funeral Service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Oct. 16, 2019
