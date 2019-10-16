|
Tony of Haverhill; Died peacefully in Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 79 years. Devoted husband of Pauline, loving dad of Russell and Miranda and dear grandad of Holly, Matthew, Owen, Scott and Amelia. Funeral Service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
