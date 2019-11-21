|
|
|
KING
Tony
The family of the late Tony wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent and sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral service and sent such beautiful flowers and kind donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance in his memory. Special thanks are due to H.J. Paintin Funeral Directors for their efficient, dignified and extremely sensitive approach to every request. In addition thank you to the Ex Servicemen's Club in Haverhill for providing their facilities for the wake. Sincere gratitude to everyone from Pauline, Russell, Miranda and family.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 21, 2019