HARDY
Trevor F A very personal family service was held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October 2020. Husband, Father, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Friend will be sorely missed. Passing peacefully on 29th September 2020 after a short illness. Donations for St Nicholas Hospice are being gratefully received at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trevorhardy85 or cash/cheques in person payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care via HJ Paintin Ltd.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Nov. 5, 2020