Trevor Of Haverhill; Died suddenly at home on Monday 2nd March 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved Husband to Cecilia, much loved Dad to Helen and James and Emma, and a loving Grandad to Caitlin, Brianna, Xander and Sephi. Private Interment to be followed by a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.Donations if wished for British Heart Foundation and may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 26, 2020
