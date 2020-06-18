|
WEBB
Vera Grace
Nick and the family of the late Vera wish to thank all who sent kind messages of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended, and joined them online for, the funeral service which was held last week. Donations, if wished, may be made payable to Care UK Community Partnership Ltd (to benefit Cleves Place Day Centre) and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE, in her memory. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on June 18, 2020