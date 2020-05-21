|
WILLETT
Violet (Joan) formerly of Steeplechase, Hundon; Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home on Friday 8th May 2020, aged 95 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum to Mandy and a loving nan to Alex. Private Funeral Service to take place. Donations if wished may be sent for 'H. J. Paintin Ltd Donation A/C' to benefit The Meadows Care Home - Residents Activities Fund and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 21, 2020