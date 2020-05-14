|
MOORE
Wendy Brenda June
passed away peacefully at her home on 3rd May, aged 72. She leaves behind three children and their partners Neil and Tracey, Julie and Jonathan and Stephen and Gemma along with grandchildren Charlie, Christopher, Iona, Michael and Matthew. A private ceremony will be held followed by a celebration of her life, at a later date, for her wider family and friends. Wendy has now been re-united with her late husband John in heaven. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Donations in memory of Wendy for the British Lung Foundation may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 14, 2020